Floods in Chiriquí damage 93 homes

The civil defense agency Sinaproc said that floods and landslides Monday in the Chiriquí communities of San Isidro and Paso Canoas damaged 93 homes, of which seven are a total loss.

Affected families are being housed in nearby hotels and Sinaproc officials said they will receive humanitarian assistance in coordination with the Ministry of Housing, the Office of the First Lady and other agencies.

The flooding was caused by heavy rains in the area yesterday. Sinaproc said no injuries have been reported and the weather has improved.

An assessment of the damage is continuing.