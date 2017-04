American hurt in confrontation with officer in Casco Antiguo

A US citizen was injured Thursday night in Casco Viejo in an incident involving an Institutional Protection Service (SPI) agent.

The American is in stable condition at a hospital in Panama City.

SPI director Eric Estrada explained that the incident occurred while the agent was trying to arrest a taxi driver on Calle 9.

According to Estrada, the case will be investigated both internally, through the Directorate of Professional Responsibility, and by the Public Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the United States in Panama announced that it is closely monitoring the situation.