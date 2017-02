New ambassador to Italy named

Italian President Sergio Matarella has accepted the credentials of Ana Maria de Leon de Alba as the new ambassador of Panama to that country.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday. The entity added that Ana Maria de Leon de Alba took office before Deputy Minister Luis Miguel Hincapié.

De León de Alba served in the Office of the First Lady as executive director of projects and replaces Fernando Berguido Guizado.

The new ambassador is a clinical psychologist and graduated from the Santa Maria la Antigua University and with post-graduate studies in Individual and Group Psychotherapy from the International Institute of Psychotherapy in Washington, D.C.