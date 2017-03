Jayson Pastor asks for change in status

Defense lawyers for former Caja de Ahorros Manager Jayson Pastor have filed a petition before the 13th Criminal Court seeking his release from pre-trial detention.

He has been detained since Oct. 28, 2016 in the process related to a $9 million loan that was approved to build the Amador convention center.

Rosendo Miranda, a lawyer for Pastor, who is being held at El Renacer Jail, argued that her client maintains a family and domicile in Panama, which limits his chances of leaving the country. He also said that Pastor does not pose a danger to the investigation.

A judge recently denied an earlier request for bail on the grounds that the offense is serious and that there is a possibility that Pastor could leave the country.

In this case, Riccardo Francolini, former president of the bank's board of directors, is also being held in custody.