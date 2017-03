OAS condemns Venezuela court decision

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro Thursday denounced what he considered a "coup" in Venezuela and called for an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council.

Almagro condemned this week's two rulings by the Venezuelan Supreme Court which removed parliamentary immunity from members of the National Assembly and took over the legislative role.

These two decisions constitute "the last blows with which the regime subverts the constitutional order of the country and ends democracy," he said in an official statement.

"What we have regrettably warned has materialized," added the diplomat, referring to reports in which he detailed an undemocratic turn in Venezuela.

In addition, he called on the 34 member countries of the OAS to "act without delay."

"Today it is time to work together in the hemisphere to recover democracy in Venezuela," Almagro said.