OAS convenes special session to discuss Venezuela

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, formally requested Friday a permanent council to convene an urgent session to evaluate the political crisis in Venezuela, according to Article 20 of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

In a note given to the President of the Council and posted on the website of the Organization of American States, Almagro said that he is requesting the session to make a "collective assessment" of the situation in Venezuela and "adopt decisions it deems appropriate."