Varela defends trips

President Juan Carlos Varela said Tuesday that the trips he has taken while in office have resulted in concrete benefits for the country.

"Trips cost money, but the important thing is that they achieve goals," the president said. "I do not travel without objectives."

A recent report by the Ministry of the Presidency shows that, so far, the government of Varela has spent $1.3 million on trips, including $500,000 for tickets and $800,000 for expenses. Some 150 officials from the Presidency have gone on these trips.

"I did not run for president to travel, but to be near the people and serve for their benefit," he said prior to a Cabinet Council meeting in El Valle de Antón.

He stressed that a recent trip to Japan resulted in financing for line 3 of the Metro and another to Poland resulted in Panama hosting a world youth conference in 2019 that will be attended by Pope Francis.

To date, the president has traveled abroad 32 times since taking office in July 2014.