Varela reaffirms Panama's commitment to international community

President Juan Carlos Varela addressed the regular session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York today to stress that his government has complied with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Varela, in his third speech before the plenary of the United Nations, remarked that Panama will also adopt the measures proposed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on tax sharing.

"We will continue working with the international community to lead the efforts to avoid financial systems to be used for purposes which do not represent the common good," he said.

Speaking about the issue of migrants traveling through Central America, he communicated the commitment of his government to provide humane treatment of these individuals.

He also stressed a 40 percent decrease in crime during his administration.