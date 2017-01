Noriega granted house arrest

Former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega will be released from jail and ordered held under house arrest to prepare for neurological surgery, one of his lawyers said.

Ezra Ángel, of Noriega's legal team, said the house arrest was ordered last week through a ruling by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Noriega has been held in El Renacer Prison since arriving in Panama in 2011.

The 82-year-old former dictator must undergo surgery to remove a benign tumor in his head.

Noriega was extradited from France after spending two decades in jail, mostly in the United States, for charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering. He is serving a sentence in Panama for charges related to crimes committed while he was in power.