Charges filed in murder of Senafront officer

Judge Mónica Berríos charged four suspects today who are implicated in Monday's murder of Sgt. Julio Guzmán of the National Border Service (Senafront).

The murder took place in La Palmita, Tocumen. A fellow officers was seriously injured in the incident, which happened while they were on patrol. The officers had their weapons stolen, one of which has been recovered.

At the hearing Thursday, the judge ordered the detention of the four suspects, whose ages range between 18 and 29. One of the suspects works as an Uber driver, an international company that provides its customers with a private transport network through a mobile application.

They all live in the neighborhood of diciembre de 24 and all have ties to gangs.

In a statement to police, one of the suspects indicated the attack was planned.

Augusto Asprilla, the other victim, is in stable condition.