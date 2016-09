Hearing set for Ricardo Martinelli

Supreme Court Judge Jerome Mejía will have a hearing Wednesday for the case involving former President Ricardo Martinelli and irregularities in the purchase of dehydrated food.

Prosecutor Oydén Ortega requested this hearing as a result of information received in a request for international assistance that was sent to Brazil. He plans to present the results of that request at the hearing.

Martinelli's case is before the Supreme Court due to his status as a deputy in the Central American Parliament, a position he assumed on July 1, 2014.

The investigation is focused on a $44.9 million contract that was granted to the company Lerkshore International.