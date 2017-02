Waked trial set for October

The trial of Panamanian businessman Nidal Waked will begin Oct. 30 in Miami.

+ info Spanish version

The information was confirmed by the newspaper El Nuevo Herald.

Frank Tamen, the prosecutor assigned to the case, told the court that the government needs 10 days to present its case against Waked, while defence lawyer Norman Allen Moscowitz said he would need two to three weeks.

At a hearing last week, Nidal Waked was denied bail for the second time. The judge based that decision on the facts that Waked has citizenship of three countries and the resources to flee the jurisdiction. He also has no ties to the U.S.

Waked was extradited to the United States from Bogotá, Colombia in January. He was arrested in May after the U.S. government accused him of money laundering.

He faces up to 50 years in prison.