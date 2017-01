Juncá says he didn't receive scholarship

The newly elected judge of the Tribunal Electoral Alfredo Juncá said Wednesday that he did not receive a scholarship to study abroad.

Juncá said that paid for his education that led to his doctorate in Political Science in 2012, and that he did it after requesting a paid leave of absence from his job at the National Assembly.

"As it is a leave of absence, I must fulfill my service to the state, which I am doing at the moment, " said Junca.

The new magistrate met Wednesday with outgoing magistrate Erasmo Pinilla, whom he replaces, and his colleagues Eduardo Valdés and Heriberto Araúz.

The jurist said that he submitted his letter of commitment when he resigned his advisory position in the National Assembly, so he is waiting for the response.

When asked about how much money he should pay, Junca said he did not know, but added that he would handle the situation with transparency.

Junca also agrees that National Assembly President Ruben De Leon should consult with Administration Prosecutor Rigoberto González on the issue.