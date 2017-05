Social Security approves plan for surgeries

The Board of Directors of Social Security approved Monday, after four hours of discussion, a plan for reducing the surgical delay announced a few days ago by President Juan Carlos Varela.

+ info Spanish version

Director Alfredo Martiz explained that these surgeries could cost up to $15 million.

This Friday, Vice President Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado will meet with Comptroller Federico Humbert, Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia, Minister of Health Miguel Mayo and Martiz to coordinate the process of purchasing the supplies for the surgeries.

According to Martiz, it is necessary to acquire these items as soon as possible since the state bureaucracy is very slow.

"Buying aspirin can take 180 days," he said.

He also said that in June the president will pay, with discretionary funds, for 250 pending surgeries, especially for those who suffer from hernias or neurosurgical pathologies.