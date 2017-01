Viteri found innocent of attempted homicide

A jury of conscience - composed of seven women - declared David Viteri, an informant of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, not guilty of the attempted murder of Bruno Mackenzi, Jamal Lisandro and Erick Valiente.

The case was related to an exchange of shots on March 13, 2009, on Avenida Balboa.

The decision of the jury was announced shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The hearing had begun at 3:41 p.m. the previous day.

"Justice was done," Viteri told the media, as he left the Second High Court of Justice, where he was met by relatives.

At the trial, Viteri pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the prosecution. His defense called for the appearance of five witnesses, who gave their versions on the facts related to the investigation.

The hearing was presided over by substitute Magistrate Manuel Mata.

Viteri, who had been arrested during a police operation on Nov. 30, 2016 in the Trump Tower in Punta Pacifica, was released immediately.