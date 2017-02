Mossack and Fonseca investigated for Lava Jato case

The founders of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, were questioned by prosecutors yesterday after being accused by the Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime of money laundering in a case linked to the Lava Jato investigation in Brazil.

The interviews, which began at 4 p.m., were suspended at 10:40 p.m. and will be resumed this morning.

Mossack and Fonseca were taken last night to the headquarters of the Department of Judicial Investigation in Ancón, where they were held for the night.

Defense attorney Elías Solano questioned the process, claiming that it is based on information extracted from the internet which has not been apostilled in Panama and is related to events in another country.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell explained that this case has been investigated for a year, and that the investigations include four defendants, including Fonseca and Mossack. It was also learned that Edison Teano, a lawyer for the firm, is also being investigated.

Porcell said that the firm allegedly participated in a criminal network in Brazil that created corporations for the alleged concealment of money of suspect origin to give it the appearance of being legitimate.

She pointed out that it has been conducted jointly with the Lava Jato operation, in which Brazilian construction firms allegedly paid bribes with real estate.

The properties were in the name of companies created in Panama by the firm Mossack Fonseca, she explained.