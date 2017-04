Toledo receives new measures for detention

A Peruvian judge on Monday imposed an 18-month pre-trial detention of former President Alejandro Toledo and his wife, Eliane Karp, for laundering property assets in Peru, a new prison term that adds to one imposed in February in the Odebrecht case .

The decision was made after several hearings before Judge Mario Guerra Bonifacio.

The order against Toledo and his wife, both residents of the United States, includes Israeli businessman Joseph Maiman and former Israeli security chief Avi Dan On. The latter two do not live in Peru either.

Toledo, who ruled from 2001 to 2006, has been at the center of an investigation known as the Ecoteva case, referring to the formation of companies in Costa Rica for the purchase of several buildings, allegedly with undeclared money and supposedly generated in acts of corruption during his term, according to the prosecution.

Toledo lawyer Heriberto Benítez denounced the decision as "political persecution." Toledo resides in California, where he is a visiting professor at Stanford University.

"It is evident that with a second term of pre-trial detention, Peru's request will be strengthened," said lawyer César Nakasaki, referring to the judicial decision that adds to a February mandate for the Odebrecht case.

Odebrecht's former representative in Peru, Jorge Barata, said that Toledo accpted a bribe of $20 million from the company in exchange for a highway project.

Peru has sought to extradite Toldeo from the U.S.