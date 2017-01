Hearing set in PAN case

The 15th Circuit Criminal Court has set a hearing for Rafael Guardia Jaén, former director of the National Assistance Program (PAN), for crimes against public administration.

Three other persons are also accused in the case, which involves irregularities in the purchase of tires.

The hearing will be May 2 at 9 a.m. It is slated to run through May 5.

Also charged are Charles Sadat Bonilla Ojeda, Edwin Miguel Serracín Pineda and Ana Victoria Andrión Mejía.

The PAN purchase tires from the company Free Port Pty, S.A. - owned by Charles Sadat Bonilla Ojeda - for $163,939. An audit found the tires cost $100,000 more than they should have.

Serracín Pineda and Andrión Mejía are former PAN officials.

The court set an alternate date between June 5 and 7.