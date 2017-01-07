Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Superintendencia de Bancos de Panamá (SBP) Parque Omar Contraloría General Odebrecht Riccardo Francolini Lista Clinton Estados Unidos CSS

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Judge denies petitions filed by Francolini and Chanis

They face charges related to a controversial credit line.

Spanish version

Juan Manuel Díaz

Temas:

Caja de Ahorros board members face charges over a controversial loan. Caja de Ahorros board members face charges over a controversial loan.
Caja de Ahorros board members face charges over a controversial loan. Archivo

The 13th Criminal Court denied petitions by former Caja de Ahorros (CA) board members Riccardo Francolini and Ricardo Alberto Chanis in connection with a controversial credit line extended to the consortium HPC-Contratos-P&V for the construction of the Amador Convention Center.

+ info

In a ruling issued Jan. 3, Judge Alina Hubiedo did not accept the petition filed by Francolini's defense against the inspection ordered by the First Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of his residence, cell phones and computer equipment.

In the appeal, Marcela Araúz, a lawyer for Francolini, said that during the inspection her client's right to privacy was violated.

The judge said that the inspection was carried out within the parameters of the law.

Likewise, the judge stated that neither the constitutional guarantees nor the right to defense of Francolini were violated.

The judge also rejected a petition for annulment filed by Cruz & Asociados on behalf of Chanis.

The appeal was based on the fact that the Public Prosecutor's Office violated Chanis's fundamental rights, since the audit used to file charges was erroneous because it was basically a bank calculations report, which should have been accompanied by an investigation on the part of the Superintendency of Banks.

In her decision, the judge emphasized that the prosecution did not violate due process, since the audit was prepared by bank officials.

It also states that the investigation ordered by prosecutors of Chanis did not prevent the defendant from exercising his constitutional right of defense and that there has been no evidence of infringement of the procedural rights of the accused.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Rigoberto González Rigoberto González

Comptroller asked to audit Odebrecht

A Copa plane at Tocumen International Airport. The airline was lauded for its performance. A Copa plane at Tocumen International Airport. The airline was lauded for its performance.

Copa lauded for performance

Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash in Loma Cová Friday. Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash in Loma Cová Friday.

Accident reported in Loma Cová

Two citizens, eight companies removed from Clinton List. Two citizens, eight companies removed from Clinton List.

US removes two from Clinton List

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Mundo Estalla coche bomba en ciudad siria y causa al menos 43 muertos

Un sangriento atentado dejó el sábado decenas de muertos en Azaz. Un sangriento atentado dejó el sábado decenas de muertos en Azaz.
Un sangriento atentado dejó el sábado decenas de muertos en Azaz. AFP

AP | BEIRUT, Líbano

Un coche bomba estalló el sábado en un concurrido mercado de una ciudad siria bajo control rebelde a lo largo de la frontera ...

Deportes El Real Madrid avasalla al Granada e iguala récord de victorias

Jugadores celebran la anotación del brasileño Casemiro. Jugadores celebran la anotación del brasileño Casemiro.
Jugadores celebran la anotación del brasileño Casemiro. AFP

AFP | MADRID, España

El Real Madrid, líder de la Liga, solventó con un 5-0 su compromiso de este sábado ante el Granada (19º) en la 17ª fecha del ...

Mundo Emotivo adiós de Michelle Obama de la Casa Blanca

Emotivo adiós de Michelle Obama de la Casa Blanca Emotivo adiós de Michelle Obama de la Casa Blanca Vídeo
Emotivo adiós de Michelle Obama de la Casa Blanca AFP

AFP |

En un emotivo mensaje de despedida en la Casa Blanca, la primera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, llamó a los jóvenes ...

Destacados