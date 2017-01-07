Judge denies petitions filed by Francolini and Chanis

The 13th Criminal Court denied petitions by former Caja de Ahorros (CA) board members Riccardo Francolini and Ricardo Alberto Chanis in connection with a controversial credit line extended to the consortium HPC-Contratos-P&V for the construction of the Amador Convention Center.

In a ruling issued Jan. 3, Judge Alina Hubiedo did not accept the petition filed by Francolini's defense against the inspection ordered by the First Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of his residence, cell phones and computer equipment.

In the appeal, Marcela Araúz, a lawyer for Francolini, said that during the inspection her client's right to privacy was violated.

The judge said that the inspection was carried out within the parameters of the law.

Likewise, the judge stated that neither the constitutional guarantees nor the right to defense of Francolini were violated.

The judge also rejected a petition for annulment filed by Cruz & Asociados on behalf of Chanis.

The appeal was based on the fact that the Public Prosecutor's Office violated Chanis's fundamental rights, since the audit used to file charges was erroneous because it was basically a bank calculations report, which should have been accompanied by an investigation on the part of the Superintendency of Banks.

In her decision, the judge emphasized that the prosecution did not violate due process, since the audit was prepared by bank officials.

It also states that the investigation ordered by prosecutors of Chanis did not prevent the defendant from exercising his constitutional right of defense and that there has been no evidence of infringement of the procedural rights of the accused.