Odebrecht petitions being processed

A Special Court attached to the 17th Criminal Court has processed at least 14 appeals filed by defense lawyers involved in the investigation conducted by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for the alleged commission of money laundering connected to bribes paid by Odebrecht.

The prosecution must now give a response to the court on those 14 legal actions so that the court can subsequently make a decision on the matters.

Among the actions are two presented by attorney Carlos Carrillo, representing Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, son of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

Carrillo also presented petitions for former Caja de Ahorros Chairman Riccardo Francolini and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, another one of Martinelli's sons.

Other lawyers for Francolini and the Martinellis have also filed peititions, which prosecutors have sought to have combined. Petitions have also been filed for Mario Martinelli, the brother of the former president, who also faces charges.