Long lines reported at final Christmas fairs

As in previous days, hundreds of citizens lined up before dawn Thursday for the final Christmas fairs being held by the Institute of Agricultural Marketing (IMA).

Before 6:00 a.m. long lines were observed in La Chorrera, Chilibre, San Miguelito and Nuevo Tocumen.

The most sought after products are hams being sold for $8.

It has been reported that 100,000 hams have been sold since the beginning of the activity. There are 20,000 remaining to be sold.

Police are on hand to prevent problems, but so far no incidents have been reported.