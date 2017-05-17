Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Imported milk hurts producers

It has impacted purchases by Nestle.

Aet Elisa Tejera C.

The entry into the country of evaporated milk has had a domino effect on the producers of grade C milk in the province of Veraguas. 

The company Nestlé Panama will stop buying milk produced in four routes in Veraguas used for the production of evaporated milk. 

This reduction in the purchase puts at risk an activity that involves 5,500 producers in the country. A liter of grade C milk, which is also used to produce condensed milk and powder, as well as processed cheese, means a payment to the producer of 38 cents per liter. 

The multinational reported that "the importation of milk substitutes by third parties has caused a reduction in the consumption of certain lines of their dairy products." 

"In the country it is being marketed as evaporated milk, when in fact it is a drink with flavor and color that simulate milk," said Euclides Diaz, executive secretary of the National Association of Cattlemen. 

The product that is imported includes among its ingredients semi-skimmed milk, a mixture with soy lecithin, flavorings and dyes that make the cost of production lower. 

In 2016 76.6 million liters of C grade milk were produced in the country. Nestlé was the largest consumer, buying 31.2 million liters.

In Panama, about 340 million liters of milk are consumed per year. Chiriquí, Los Santos and Herrera are the provinces that lead production. 

