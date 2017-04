Strike ends at Hospital Santo Tomás

Doctors and residents at Santo Tomas Hospital and the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital Complex have lifted the strike that started Tuesday after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Health over the debts owed to them.

+ info Spanish version

The members of the Association of Physicians of Hospital Santo Tomás resumed work Friday at 8 a.m., while at 11 a.m. the doctors at the Complex of the Social Security Fund (CSS) returned to their jobs.

The decision was communicated after a meeting with Danilo Martínez, the Department of Health Benefits of CSS and the medical director of the institution, Miguel Guerra.

Thursday, doctors in San Miguelito ended their strike.