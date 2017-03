Paternity law passes to second debate

The bill that creates paternity leave for workers in the public sector and private enterprise is generating intense debate in the country.

The proposal was approved yesterday on first debate before the National Assembly's Social Development Commission. It gives men five days off when their partner has a child.

Organizations such as the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep) and the Panamanian Association of Business Executives noted that there are "gaps" in the norm, since it does not determine how many leaves a parent can take each year.

"It is a breakthrough as a society, but it must have the controls to avoid abuses," said Conep President Aida Ureña de Maduro.

Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles said the idea is to strengthen family bonds. He said any changes can be made in second debate.