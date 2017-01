City to award planning contract

The bidding of the contract for a territorial planning plan for Panama City has entered its final stretch.

Mayor José Isabel Blandón said today that there will be a presentation of proposals for the awarding of the contract, worth $3.7 million.

This plan for Panama City will regulate urban land use. According to Blandón, its implementation is more than 10 years overdue.

Civic organizations, such as the Urban Citizen's Network of Panama, state that this proposal must guarantee the conservation of green spaces, parks and sidewalks in the city.

María Chávez, president of the network, stressed that during the drafting of this document a process of wide public consultation with the communities of the 23 neighborhoods of the district should be opened.

Urban planner Rodrigo Mejía Andrión said that each district has different urban characteristics, which is why this initiative must identify them, as well as establish the rules for sustainable development in the city.

The plan will impact some 1 million residents.