Mayor tours El Terraplén

Panama City Mayor José Isabel Blandón reiterated today that the area known as El Terraplén will become a pedestrian zone.

What is wanted is that this historic site becomes a gateway to Casco Antiguo, Blandón said during a tour of the area.

The mayor announced that the area will be upgraded, which will include work aimed at improving drainage, lighting and security, as well as other upgrades. The price to execute this project is still unknown.

"We are going to sit down and make a joint investment with the beneficiaries of the improvements," the official said.

As part of this project, existing structures in El Terraplén were demolished and 150 traders who were in the area were evicted.

The traders were relocated to the Market of the Americas, located in Calidonia, which will be inaugurated today.