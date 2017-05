Lilian Tintori holds vigil outside prison

Lilian Tintori held a vigil yesterday outside of Ramo Verde Prison in Venezuela, with relatives and friends, demanding to see her husband, opposition leader Leopoldo López, who is being held there.

Tintori issued a message on her twitter account Wednesday that she is demanding the government respect the human rights of her husband and all citizens.

Tintori went to a military hospital Wednesday night for information about her husband. This, after a report in the social networks affirmed that he had been taken there due to a medical emergency. She was informed that he was not in the hospital.

In a matter of hours, Diosdado Cabello, the leader of the socialist party that governs Venezuela, broadcast on state television a 20-second video of Lopez saying that he was fine.

The Venezuelan opposition has announced that it has doubts about the video broadcast by Cabello and expects real evidence.

Meanwhile, Julio Borges, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, announced that today he will go to the United States Congress to present evidence of human rights violations in their country.

Tenemos ya 8 horas en Ramo Verde ¡Exigimos ver a Leopoldo! https://t.co/jFEZ0eR1Kw — Lilian Tintori (@liliantintori) 4 de mayo de 2017