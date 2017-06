Patients arrive for pending surgeries

The deputy director Social Security, Julio García Valarini, received the first 20 patients this afternoon who will undergo medical procedures under the Plan for Optimization of Surgeries, which seeks to resolve the balcklog.

+ info Spanish version

The first group of patients from different sectors of the country arrived at a hotel in the capital accompanied by family members. The surgeries will start tomorrow.

Garcia Valarini said that the Ministry of the Presidency is initiating the surgeries, which will be paid with funds from the Presidency, and noted that there are insured and uninsured in the list. He added that those patients who have waiting the longest will be the first to receive the operations.

The plan was announced after it was revealed that the Presidency paid thousands of dollars for surgeries for people connected to the ruling party. There are roughly 16,000 pending surgeries.