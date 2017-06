Flooding affects almost 300 people in West Panama

The civil defensa agency SINAPROC reported Friday that a total of 55 houses were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall over the province of West Panama during the last 48 hours.

+ info Spanish version

José Donderis, director general of Sinaproc, said that the greatest damage occurred in the sectors of Veracruz and Arraiján.

In total, the authorities count 289 people affected in these areas, of which 119 are children.

A number of government agencies have been working to assist those impacted by the flooding.