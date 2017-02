Louis Berger clarifies its role in Cinta Costera 3 project

The company Louis Berger Group was hired as a subcontractor by Odebrecht to design sections of the Cinta Constera 3 road project, company officials said yesterday.

According to Regine de la Cruz, vice president of Communications for Louis Berger, the company was hired only to design a portion of the overall project, and did not design the viaduct that rings Casco Antiguo. Instead, it designed the part of the project between the Amador Causeway and the beginning of the viaduct, as well as the roundabout at the Seafood Market and the entrance to the viaduct on that end.

"Louis Berger did not design the viaduct, which was the most expensive part of the project, we only participated in the design review of this portion of the project," she said.

Louis Berger was paid $1.2 million for the design of those sections.

CLEAR COMMUNICATION

In a press release published on the web site of Louis Berger in 2015, it revealed that the project was recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as one of the top highway projects in its annual competition. In that release, Louis Berger said it "developed the services of technical advice and quality control for the $345 million project that has helped transform the city by improving mobility along this major roadway."

According to de la Cruz, the cost of the project indicated on the web site referred only to the portions designed by the company, and not the overall cost, which was more than $780 million.