Economy projected to grow 5.8 percent in 2017

The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported Monday that Panama's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 5.8 percent in 2017, driven by a recovery in Latin American economies, Panama Canal activity and investments of the public and private sectors.

The institution's estimate is in line with that of the World Bank (5.4%), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (5.9%) and the International Monetary Fund (5.8%).

Latin America's economy will grow at around 1.3 percent, the commission said. It said the Dominican Republic will be the country with the greatest expansion this year, estimated at 6.2 percent.

Raúl Moreira, director of economic and social analysis at the ministry, explained that the projected growth reported may change during the year. It could even reach 6 percent.