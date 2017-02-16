Road built in protected area lacked study

A complaint was filed on Jan. 12 by Bacilio Ábrego with the Ministry of the Environment in Bocas del Toro over the fact that work was being done on his property to build a road he didn't know about.

+ info Spanish version

He told the officials that the work harmed the water supply of several families in the area, and had knocked over several trees within his property.

As a result, Porfirio Molina of the ministry carried out an inspection of the area where he encountered various irregularities and violations of regulations regulating the protection of natural resources from the country.

In a report he sent to the Ministry of Environment's main headquarters on Jan. 20, Molina identified the culprit, the Ministry of Public Works, and said the project to build an access road to Cochigró did not appear to have the required environmental studies.

The project needed an environmental study because it impacts the Palo Seco Protected Area, which was created in 1983.

The Palo Seco Protected Area covers an area of 254,446 hectares and is part of a network of protected areas that include La Amistad International Park and Volcan Baru National Park.

Susana Serracín, of the Alliance for Conservation and Development, described the situation as "unfortunate" and said Public Works officials need to be sanctioned. Isaias Ramos, a biologist at the Center for Environmental Impact, said that all work must be stopped until the project can be studied.

The Ministry of the Environment reported that work has been stopped and an administrative process has been opened to determine the sanctions that will be imposed.