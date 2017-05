Ministry to address flooding problems

The regional director of the Ministry of Public Works in Chiriqui, José Aníbal Castillo, said that some 450 meters of drains have been cleaned and improvements made in 200 meters of roads in Alto Boquete and other sectors to provent flooding.

The work was finished Friday. The ministry launched the project after flooding affected some 74 homes in the area. The flooding was blamed on the drainage system being clogged by trash.

Alto Boquete Representative Joswar Alvarado said that a month of heavy rainfall in the region has caused the flooding.

He pointed out that this situation is very difficult for the population of the neighborhoods of Virgen de Guadalupe, El Seminario, Villa del Sol and San Francisco, in the community of Alto Boquete.