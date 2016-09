Toll officials approved for proposed bridge

Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena said Wednesday that a toll will be charged to cross the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal.

"It is official, and the National Highway Company (ENA) is the only authorized entity by law allowed to collect tolls," he said.

He made that statement while presenting the ministry's 2017 budget to the National Assembly.

He explained that the administration and construction of the fourth bridge will be handled by the ministry, but eventually the ENA will be in charge of the structure.

The bridge project will cost an estimated $1 billion and also include tracks for the extension of the Panama Metro.

There are also plans to expand the highway to Arraiján to eight lanes to improve traffic flow.