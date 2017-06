AG says helicopter has not been returned to Martinelli

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said in a statement yesterday that the protection of constitutional guarantees admitted by the Supreme Court on May 29 against the seizure of a helicopter linked to Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares does not mean that it will be returned to the son of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

"It is important to note that the decision has not ordered the return of the property," the note said.

The reason is that the court has not yet decided on the merits of the petition.

The seizure of the helicopter was ordered by the prosecution on March 30, 2017 as part of the investigation into the bribes paid by Odebrecht through Swiss banks.