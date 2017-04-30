Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Brazil, Panama to cooperate on Odebrecht case

That was decided at a meeting in February.

Carlos Alberto Vargas

Rodrigo Janot, and Kenia Porcell. Rodrigo Janot, and Kenia Porcell.
Attorney General Kenia Porcell and Brazilian Attorney General Rodrigo Janot agreed to collaborate on information related to the judicial agreements reached by the authorities of the southern country with executives of the construction company Odebrecht on payments of bribes in several countries, including Panama. 

The Public Prosecutor's Office said yesterday that a meeting between Porcell and Janot was held in February, where they addressed the issue of the agreements that Brazil reached with Odebrecht executives, and it was affirmed that Brazilian judicial authorities would provide the information to Panama to strengthen the investigations. 

Recently, a cable from the AP mew agency reported a list of seven Latin American countries - among which Panama is not mentioned - that asked Brazil to share information on the legal agreements they reached with Odebrecht executives.

Prosecutors said they did not have any information about the list, but that they had reached an agreement. 

In December 2016, Odebrecht executives revealed to the United States Department of Justice that the Brazilian construction company paid $788 million in bribes in 12 countries around the world to secure public works contracts, including Panama, where $59 million was allegedly paid in bribes between 2010 and 2014. 

The MP has opened six investigations related to the Odebrecht bribe scandal involving 17 people who are being prosecuted for alleged crimes against public administration, including corruption, embezzlement and money laundering. 

An Anti-Corruption Special Prosecutor's Office was created to follow up on all these criminal proceedings.

