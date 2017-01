Ministry says red alert for West Valdés remains active

The Public Prosecutor's Office has said that the red alert issued by Interpol to arrest former Financial Pacific Director West Valdés remains in force.

The reaction of the office came after it was confirmed that Valdés is in the Dominican Republic, where last weekend he married Berena Bozzi.

The alert was issued in November when Valdés and his partner, Iván Clare, were summoned as part of the investigation into loans made by Caja de Ahorrosto the consortium HPC-Contratas-P & V to build the Amador convention center. Those funds were instead deposited into Financial Pacific, allegedly to cover up the embezzlement of funds from the brokerage house.

Gloria Silva, Interpol chief in Panama, did not respond to requests for comment about the case.

Valdés and Clare also face substantial fines imposed by the Superintendency of Securities for mishandling client funds.