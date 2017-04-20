Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Venezuela MUD Nicolás Maduro Asamblea Nacional José Domingo Arias Odebrecht Colón Estados Unidos Ana Frank

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Complaint submitted by Abad accepted

The complaint will be investigated by Organized Crime Prosecutor Marcelino Aguilar.

Spanish version

Juan Manuel Díaz

Temas:

Jaime Abad outlines his complaint involving the purchase of Epasa in 2010. Jaime Abad outlines his complaint involving the purchase of Epasa in 2010.
Jaime Abad outlines his complaint involving the purchase of Epasa in 2010. Roberto Cisneros

Former Judicial Technical Police Director Jaime Abad said yesterday that the strategy used to pay the debt of Editorial Panama America (Epasa) in 2010 was similar to the one that was executed to divert public funds from the irrigation system in Tonosi and the Amador Convention Center. 

+ info

In statements made to this newspaper, Abad said that it was the same modus operandi, where a group of businessmen or people are associated, some offer some service, others provide partnerships, and in the end they get the profits for a shared benefit. 

He said that in this case, the Public Prosecutor's Office must send requests to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Superintendency of Banks of Panama and the General Directorate of Revenue to obtain a clear picture of how money was diverted from the state coffers to a private enterpise that benefitted associates of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

At the same time, he claimed to have knowledge about institutions and contacts abroad "who are anxious to provide information on the movements" of the questionable payments. 

He also noted that, as a private citizen, he was limited as to the information he could  But he said the Public Ministry can access that information.

"My intention as a citizen is to tell the MP to complete the work before the information that has been presented," said the lawyer. 

Meanwhile, MP sources reported that the complaint filed by Abad was filed in the First Specialized Prosecutor against Organized Crime, under Marcelino Aguilar. 

The sources confirmed that Aguilar will be responsible for carrying out the investigation and determining whether or not criminal charges should be filed.

There is already an open investigation into the purchase of Epasa based on statements made by Deputy Ivan Arrocha in January. Arrocha said that there were allegations of irregularities regarding the acquisition of the media group.

According to Abad, his complaint reinforces the statements of Deputy Arrocha. 

Abad said that the information obtained was obtained mainly from public sources.

In the complaint, Abad notes that Transcaribe Trading (TCT) and Excavations of the Isthmus, acting in complicity with Gladden Corporation, Fusys Latin Corp., Caribbean Holding Services Ltd, High Spirit, Constructora Corcione & Associates, Pavilion Financial Company, Los Pueblos ID, S.A. And Gold Park Investment Inc. are allegedly implicated in crimes against public administration, as they benefited from state contracts. The allegation is that these funds were then used to finance the purchase of Epasa.

Panama Canal Board Members (ACP) Nicolás Corcione and Henri Mizrachi were named in the complaint as well.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Tear gas is fired into protesters yesterday in Venezuela. Tear gas is fired into protesters yesterday in Venezuela.

Three killed and 521 detained in protests

Mónica Moura. Mónica Moura.

Official confirms that Odebrecht donated to CD

Doctors in San Miguelito will go back to work. Doctors in San Miguelito will go back to work.

Doctors at Hospital San Miguel Arcángel halt strike

Opposition leaders hold a press conference Wednesday. Opposition leaders hold a press conference Wednesday.

Exact numbers of injuries related to protests in Venezuela unknown

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Mundo Nueva jornada de protestas en Venezuela

Manifestantes en Caracas, Venezuela. Manifestantes en Caracas, Venezuela.
Manifestantes en Caracas, Venezuela. AFP PHOTO / JUAN BARRETO

Angel López Guía

La Fiscalía General de Venezuela confirmó en la madrugada del jueves la muerte de un sargento segundo de la Guardia Nacional, ...

Mundo Gobierno de Venezuela mantiene presos a dos periodistas franceses desde hace nueve días

Sebastían Pérez, uno de los periodistas franceses detenidos. Sebastían Pérez, uno de los periodistas franceses detenidos.
Sebastían Pérez, uno de los periodistas franceses detenidos. Cortesía Caraota Digital.

AFP | PARÍS, Francia

El candidato de izquierda radical a la presidencia de Francia, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, pidió este jueves a Venezuela que libere ...

Durante visita a Portugal Papa Francisco canonizará a los hermanos de Fátima

El papa Francisco convocó a sus cardenales para fijar formalmente el 13 de mayo como fecha para la misa de canonización. El papa Francisco convocó a sus cardenales para fijar formalmente el 13 de mayo como fecha para la misa de canonización.
El papa Francisco convocó a sus cardenales para fijar formalmente el 13 de mayo como fecha para la misa de canonización. AP/L'Osservatore Romano

AP | CIUDAD DEL VATICANO

El papa Francisco aprovechará su próxima visita al santuario de Fátima, en Portugal, para canonizar a dos niños pastores que ...