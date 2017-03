Audit planed of Cinta Costera 3 project

The Public Prosecutor's Office yesterday said that the Cinta Costera 3 project will be subject to an audit.

+ info Spanish version

The office clarified that although it was not included on a list of 11 projects that will be audited by the agency, that it will be examined as part of a separate complaint.

The $782 million project was done during the administration of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).

The 11 projects included on the initial list were based on complaints being handled by the Office of Special Prosecutors Against Organized Crime. They are based on statements made by Odebrecht officials that they paid $59 million in bribes in Panama between 2010 and 2014.

The Cinta Costera 3 project was already slated to be audited based on another complaint within that office. The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which includes prosecutors Tania Sterling, Vielka Broce, Zuleyka Moore and Ruth Morcillo, has so far investigated six cases related to alleged irregularities committed by the Brazilian construction company in Panama. The oldest dates from 2006.