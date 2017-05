Maduro takes steps to form constitutional committee

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Tuesday signed the basis for electing members of his National Constituent Assembly project, which ensures that he will achieve "peace" in the country.

"I proceed to sign the constitutional bases of the Constituent Assembly," Maduro told thousands of supporters gathered in front of the Presidential Palace of Miraflores in Caracas.

Maduro also proposed that the National Constituent Assembly be based in Parliament, the only power controlled by the opposition.

"The National Constituent Assembly will have as its seat the Elliptical Hall of the Federal Legislative Palace," said the president.

Opponents have claimed the move is being done to delay elections.