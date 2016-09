De León defends trips

Supreme Court Justice Hernán De León said today that he is not against officials traveling abroad.

He made that statement when asked about the trip of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Ayu Prado, who is traveling to the Vatican from Sept. 5-18.

For De Leon, the trips are necessary "because we live in a globalized world" and are needed "especially if there are exchanges between courts."

De Leon explained that no individual judge authorizes the trips, as all are equal.

He added that his only responsibility is coordinating the trips.

On the other hand, De Leon said Wednesday that the judiciary needs a higher budget.

He said these funds would be used to create more courts and to promote a more professional court system.

He said this investment would also create a more transparent system.