No decision yet on Odebrecht petitions

The judges of the Supreme Court, meeting in extraordinary session Friday, failed to reach an agreement on habeas corpus petitions filed by defendants in the Odebrecht case being investigated by the Special Anti-Corruption Office.

Therefore, the magistrates decided to resume the discussion Monday.

At the meeting, which began at 10:30 a.m. and was suspended at 1 p.m., were judges Hernán De León (who presided), Harry Diaz, Oydén Orega Durán, Jerónimo Mejía, Efrén Tello

(Substitute for Ángela Russo), Secundino Mendieta (alternate for Luis Ramón Fábrega), Asunción Alonso (substitute for José Ayú Prado) and Wilfredo Sáenz (substitute for Abel Zamorano).