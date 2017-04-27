Judges support electoral reforms

Electoral Court (TE) magistrates have recommended that the executive sanction the bill reforming the Electoral Code, although they do not agree with all the changes that were introduced to the proposal approved last week.

Judges Heriberto Araúz, Eduardo Valdés Escoffery and Alfredo Juncá published a report yesterday, which, among other things, said that they considered most of the articles of the reforms approved in the Assembly to be a "breakthrough" compared to the rules that governed the last election.

They also point out that some of the changes that the deputies made to the proposal are in line with the recommendations made by the observer mission of the Organization of American States thaty witnessed the last election.

"Historically, in none of the electoral reform initiatives has the Legislative Body approved everything that the National Electoral Reform Commission has proposed...but in each of the reforms there has been progress," the judges said.

The magistrates said they had issues with nine of the 44 articles in the reforms, including limits on donations and spending, which they said were not strict enough. They were also opposed to the proposed sanctions in the law.

The reforms, if signed by President Juan Carlos Varela, wuill govern the 2019 election.