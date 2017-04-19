Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

HEALTH

Medical strike enters third day

Patients are concerned about the situation.

Spanish version

Urania Cecilia Molina

Services at Hospital Santo Tomas have been impacted by a strke.
Services at Hospital Santo Tomas have been impacted by a strke. Roberto Cisneros

The strike by doctors, residents and interns at Hospital Santo Tomás (HST) has entered its third day.

Elizabeth Rodriguez, 51, who came to the hospital from Arraijan, said she was concerned she wouldn't receive her scheduled therapy to help her recover from a stroke, but the strike did not impact that treatment. 

Despite receiving care, Rodríguez said that she does not support the strike because the only ones affected are the patients. 

"Who knows when they can reschedule the appointments and the surgeries that were missed," she lamented. 

There are 25 surgeries performed per day at the hospital and at least 500 people are seen by specialists.

Other patients who are impacted are women who have planned cesarean sections, because anesthesia tests are not being performed prior to surgery. 

Estela Muñoz, 38, had her procedure slates for Monday delayed until Thursday. 

Muñoz, along with 10 other pregnant women, did receive care at the Diabetes Control Clinic, but they were the only ones being treated

Unlike Rodríguez, who is against the strike, Munoz supports the work stoppage because "although it hurts patients, doctors have the right to claim to be paid." 

CLAIMS 

The Association of Medical Specialists of Hospital Santo Tomás (Ameshst) reiterated yesterday that it will continue the strike until the Ministry of Health resolves "the administrative problem" that has halted payments for extra shifts

Ameshst President Marcel Penna Franco said the problems have been caused by a new payroll platform.According to Penna Franco, they have been waiting for more than four months without receiving a positive response to their demands. 

He added that while the authorities are claiming the problem has been largely addressed, this is not the case.

