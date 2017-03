Brazilians demand action on Odebrecht case

Thousands of Brazilians returned to the streets Sunday to demand hundreds of politicians face justice in the Lavo Jato investigation.

The protests began in the morning in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro and will continue in the afternoon in Sao Paulo. The protesters marched under two slogans - "End Impunity" and "Political Renewal" -and called for an end to the protections offered to politicians.

It is estimated that more than 100 politicians - including half a dozen ministers - are going to be summoned by Attorney General Rodrigo Janot, based on confessions of 77 executives of the construction company Odebrecht.

Protesters have divisions among themselves, but they seem unanimous in defending the Lava Jato operation - spearheaded by Judge Sergio Moro - who three years ago revealed the existence of a corruption network at state-owned Petrobras and has already resulted in a number of arrests.

"Lava Jato is our heritage," proclaimed a speaker from a sound truck of the organization Vem Pra Rua (VPR) on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach. "We are here to keep the indignation alive," Adriana Balthazar, a fashion designer and coordinator at VPR River, told AFP.