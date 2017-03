Noriega taken to Hospital Santo Tomás

Former dictador Manuel Antonio Noriega was transferred to Hospital Santo Tomás today where he will undergo surgery tomorrow for a brain tumor.

+ info Spanish version

The information was confirmed by his lawyer, Ezra Angel, who said he did not know when his client will be operated on.

In mid-February, Eduardo Reyes, a physician for Noriega, said that the condition of the former dictator is delicate due to prostate cancer, hypertension and respiratory failure, in addition to the benign tumor.

Noriega, who had been imprisoned at El Renacer since Dec. 11, 2011, was released at the end of January to prepare for surgery. He has been held under house arrest.

He is serving sentences for three murders during the dictatorship.