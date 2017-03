Noriega suffers cerebral bleeding

Manuel Antonio Noriega suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage after undergoing surgery at Santo Tomás Hospital Tuesday.

This was revealed by his daughters in a brief statement they made outside the hospital.

"His condition is critical," said Thays Noriega, one of his three daughters.

The surgery to remove a brain tumor finished at 11:20 a.m. The procedure took four hours. The doctors had said that it had been successful, but he was brought back into surgery later for a second surgery to stop the bleeding.

"Two operations on the same day, and at his age, poses a great risk," said his lawyer, Ezra Angel.

Noriega is currently serving a 20-year sentence for three murders committed during the military dictatorship.