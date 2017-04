María Corina Machado says government is trying to arrest her

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado published a message on her twitter account detailing an alleged arrest warrant issued for her by the government of Nicolás Maduro.

According to the newspaper El Nacional, the alleged order indicates that the motives for her apprehension include homicide and terrorism.

The newspaper also notes that Machado's chief of staff, Claudia Macero, confirmed that the opposition leader had published the photo of the alleged arrest warrant on her social network account to alert Venezuelans about her possible arrest.

Sr Nicolás Maduro, ya se lo dije y se lo repito: estoy donde siempre he estado, en la calle, con los venezolanos. Esto no nos detendrá. pic.twitter.com/oNvTWOKxiG — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) 25 de abril de 2017

Machado has denied any link to the death of a pro-government supporter last week. That person died after being hit in the head with a bottle of frozen water while heading to a rally in support of Maduro. The incident happened in San Cristóbal.

Interior Minister Nestor Revero has pledged that the murder would be fully investigated and that arrests would be made. He has not commented on the 20 other deaths that have been linked to protests against the government this month.