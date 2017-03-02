Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Parque Omar Rafael Guardia Jaén Odebrecht Contraloría General Ricardo Martinelli Linares España Meduca Perú Colombia Donald Trump

Spanish version

INVESTIATION

María Mercedes Riaño reveals secrets of Mossack Fonseca

Spanish version

Eliana Morales Gil

Temas:

María Mercedes Riaño. María Mercedes Riaño.
María Mercedes Riaño. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Maria Mercedes Riaño, who is being investigated for money laundering in the case involving the law firm Mossack Fonseca (MF), has told prosecutors details about the firm's operations that included shielding bribes paid to Brazilian politicians in exchange for contracts from state-owned oil company Petrobras.

+ info

In the investigation carried out Feb. 15, Riaño, the former manager of the firm's Brazil office, told prosecutors that lawyer Humberto Urroz was in charge of Evolusof, a section of the firm, and that he followed directions from Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca.

"They were in control of the total operation, negotiating prices with customers and making decisions," Riaño said.

The lawyer, who is detained while being investigated in this case, said she never acted as a lawyer for the Brazil office.

"I never practiced as a lawyer in this law firm, nor did I sign any documents from this office. I was just a sales promoter, as they called me," she said.

She added that Sara Montenegro was in charge of Mossack Fonseca's legal affairs and handled matters related to the firm's senior members.

"She was the person who went out to defend the firm in every international scandal. She had a very important role because she did not perform common procedures. She was the chief lawyer and a trustworthy staff member Mossack and Fonseca," Riaña said.

She also said the law firm sought to move funds through shell companies in jurisdictions such as Holland, New Zealand and Chile, since they were not on any blacklist by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In addition to Riaño, authorities have also detained Mossack, Fonseca and Edison Teano in this case.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Guardia Jaén has been in custody since November 2014. Guardia Jaén has been in custody since November 2014.

Prosecutors to appeal Rafael Guardia Jaén decision

Green areas in Parque Omar will be preserved. Green areas in Parque Omar will be preserved.

Parque Omar project to cost $5 million

Repairs to the bridge are now in their third presidential administration. Repairs to the bridge are now in their third presidential administration.

Completion of bridge work delayed

Firefighters at the scene of Tuesday's fatal accident in Chitré. Firefighters at the scene of Tuesday's fatal accident in Chitré.

Child dies in Chitré accident

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Escándalo Policía francesa allana domicilio del candidato conservador François Fillon

Fillon anunció el miércoles que sería convocado el próximo 15 de marzo por la fiscalía financiera para ser inculpado. Fillon anunció el miércoles que sería convocado el próximo 15 de marzo por la fiscalía financiera para ser inculpado.
Fillon anunció el miércoles que sería convocado el próximo 15 de marzo por la fiscalía financiera para ser inculpado. AFP/Pascal Guyot

AFP | PARÍS, Francia

El cerco judicial en Francia en torno al candidato presidencial conservador François Fillon se estrechó un poco más este ...

mundo Parlamento Europeo presiona por reimposición de visas a estadounidenses

Los ciudadanos estadounidenses pueden viajar a todos los países de la Unión Europea sin visa, pero Estados Unidos no ha permitido la entrada sin visa a personas de cinco naciones de la UE. Los ciudadanos estadounidenses pueden viajar a todos los países de la Unión Europea sin visa, pero Estados Unidos no ha permitido la entrada sin visa a personas de cinco naciones de la UE.
Los ciudadanos estadounidenses pueden viajar a todos los países de la Unión Europea sin visa, pero Estados Unidos no ha permitido la entrada sin visa a personas de cinco naciones de la UE. Tomada de Internet/Eluniverso

AP | BRUSELAS, Bélgica

El Parlamento Europeo presionó al ejecutivo del bloque para que reimponga de manera temporal el requerimiento de visas para ...

Videos Dirigencia del béisbol está lista para la temporada mayor 2017

Dirigencia del béisbol está lista para la temporada mayor 2017 Dirigencia del béisbol está lista para la temporada mayor 2017 Vídeo
Dirigencia del béisbol está lista para la temporada mayor 2017

El presidente de la Federación de Béisbol, Benicio Robinson, destacó que se espera que el torneo mayor sea un éxito el torneo ...

Destacados