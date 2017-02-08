Mario Martinelli denies connection to bribes

Mario Martinelli, brother of former president Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), confirmed yesterday that he was one of the initial subscribers of the company Promotora Desarrollo Los Andes, SA, and also indicated that it has been "a couple of years" since he has seen his nephews, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, children of the former president.

Mario Martinelli made these statements before the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor who is investigating him for money laundering in connection with bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

Federal prosecutors in Switzerland formally accused the two children of the former ruler for bribing foreign officials and money laundering, and seized $22 million in bank accounts.

Prosecutors, supported by banking transactions, suspect that the money was paid by Odebrecht as bribes. It has received more than $9 billion in contracts from the last three governments - Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Ricardo Martinelli (2009 -2014) and Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019).

The prosecution asked the businessman if he knew lawyer Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, who is also charged in the process and who managed five companies with bank accounts in Switzerland that are linked to Martinelli's sons.

Martinelli replied that Vargas Reynaga works on Super 99 and also does his independent work.

"I know her as a collaborator of the company. My mind fails me [to remember] from when I know it, but it's been several years," he added.

After answering these questions, the 63-year-old businessman asked for the proceedings to be suspended because he wasn't feeling well. A doctor who accompanied him at the judicial proceeding determined that his blood pressure was high.